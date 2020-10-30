Stephenson National Bank & Trust Sells 451 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Stephenson National Bank & Trust lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XLNX. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 87.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,709,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $364,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730,648 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Xilinx by 50.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,370,510 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $331,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,401 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,449,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Xilinx by 19.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Xilinx by 9.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,346,460 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $427,648,000 after purchasing an additional 362,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $4.29 on Friday, reaching $118.61. 49,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,309,281. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $67.68 and a one year high of $130.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.37%.

XLNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Xilinx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.14.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

