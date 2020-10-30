Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 3,008 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 846% compared to the average volume of 318 put options.

CNX stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 178,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,122,364. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.55. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after buying an additional 1,911,026 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,041,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,686,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 3,068,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

About CNX Resources

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.