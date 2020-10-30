Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

RGR traded down $1.71 on Friday, reaching $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 13,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,899. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.42. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $38.44 and a one year high of $90.74.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RGR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

In related news, Director Phillip Widman sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $305,675.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Patrick Sullivan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,332 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.