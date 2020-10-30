SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SunPower updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $15.77. 131,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,483. SunPower has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 819.91 and a beta of 2.22.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group lowered shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $978,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,298,982.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

