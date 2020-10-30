Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDPI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.52. Superior Drilling Products shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 47,506 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.58.

Superior Drilling Products (NASDAQ:SDPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. It is involved in the design and manufacture of new drill bit and horizontal drill string enhancement tools; and the refurbishment of polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for the oil, natural gas, and mining service industries.

