Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.54 ($125.34).

SY1 stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €117.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.09. Symrise AG has a 52 week low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 52 week high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

