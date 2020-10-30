Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

