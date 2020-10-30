TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) from a c rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $73.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.86.

TEL traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.90. 25,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,115. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $109.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -309.84, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 15.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $2,612,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,906.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 53,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $5,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,519,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock worth $11,147,920 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 9.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 32,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 216,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

