Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Tenable Holdings, Inc. is a provider of Cyber Exposure solutions, which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Tenable’s enterprise software platform enables broad visibility into an organization’s cyber exposure across the modern attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate technical data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TENB. DA Davidson started coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Tenable from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.35. 42,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,784. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $42.39.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 4,599,768 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $146,962,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 24,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,029,004.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,231,089.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,899,422 shares of company stock worth $158,006,829 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tenable by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter worth $31,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

