TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 4.48%.

NASDAQ:TESS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,164. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $54.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.29. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.12 and a twelve month high of $16.18.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers products and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as program management, connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

