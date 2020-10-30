The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) a €127.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €127.00 ($149.41) price objective on Symrise AG (SY1.F) (FRA:SY1) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SY1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Warburg Research set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on shares of Symrise AG (SY1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Symrise AG (SY1.F) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €106.54 ($125.34).

Symrise AG (SY1.F) stock opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €117.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.09. Symrise AG has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

