The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Short Interest Update

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,200 shares, an increase of 171.5% from the September 30th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 345,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOKCY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Hong Kong and China Gas from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th.

Shares of HOKCY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.48. 215,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Hong Kong and China Gas has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51.

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of liquefied natural gas, methanol, and coal and other chemicals; conversion and utilization of biomass, and industrial and agricultural waste; and operation of natural gas refilling stations, piped city-gas projects, upstream and midstream developments, water and wastewater treatment projects, energy exploration and utilization ventures, and aviation fuel facilities.

