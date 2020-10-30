The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. FAI Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $137.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $145.87. The firm has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 2,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $398,940.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,860.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,081 shares of company stock worth $64,904,025. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

