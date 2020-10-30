The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 6.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 78,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 31.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 183,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,260,000 after purchasing an additional 43,384 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 50.4% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 10.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SHW traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $689.89. The company had a trading volume of 13,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $693.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.87. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $725.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 53.67% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.18, for a total transaction of $15,779,666.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares in the company, valued at $88,739,203.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,015 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $656.16, for a total value of $3,290,642.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,861 shares of company stock worth $48,967,628. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. CSFB increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.86.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

