The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 293.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 33.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.64. The company had a trading volume of 383,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,751. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.76, a P/E/G ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners cut their target price on The TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

