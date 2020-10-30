The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,240,390,000 after buying an additional 565,404 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 22.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,202,584 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $309,370,000 after acquiring an additional 592,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Walt Disney by 16.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 70,698 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after buying an additional 9,546 shares during the period. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.70.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $261,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.81. 143,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,922,960. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.09. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

