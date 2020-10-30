TheStreet Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to C

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Companhia Siderurgica Nacional alerts:

SID stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 118,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,906. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.03.

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderurgica Nacional will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.