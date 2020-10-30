TheStreet Upgrades Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to C

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.
SID stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.62. The stock had a trading volume of 118,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,906. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 2.03.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderurgica Nacional in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 8.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 161,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,002,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 278,141 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional by 118.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.
About Companhia Siderurgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
Further Reading: Black Swan
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderurgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.