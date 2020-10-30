Tractor Supply Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tractor Supply in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.15.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded down $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. 11,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,540,798. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.02. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $157.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 29.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 28.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 120,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $17,863,673.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,961,502.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

