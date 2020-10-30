Traders Buy High Volume of BlackLine Put Options (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 750 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 971% compared to the typical daily volume of 70 put options.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of BlackLine from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on BlackLine from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BTIG Research started coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on BlackLine from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

In other news, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $2,252,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $1,803,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,054.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 278,013 shares of company stock worth $23,209,123. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in BlackLine during the second quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in BlackLine in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $5.88 on Friday, hitting $98.18. The company had a trading volume of 39,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day moving average of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $38.32 and a twelve month high of $105.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.37 and a beta of 0.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

