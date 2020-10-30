Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 132,227 put options on the company. This is an increase of 826% compared to the average volume of 14,282 put options.

NYSE PINS traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,246,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,739,812. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $29.37. Pinterest has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $68.93. The company has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 1.72.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 32.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,440 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $49,248.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 86,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $3,101,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,830,896.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,732,951 shares of company stock worth $180,452,849.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Pinterest by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 0.6% during the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 75,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Pinterest from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.