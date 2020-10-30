Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,683,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,446,559,000 after buying an additional 115,856 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $444,862,000 after purchasing an additional 15,159 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,685,000 after purchasing an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,141,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $244,241,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,410,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,894,000 after purchasing an additional 86,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. 58,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,860,638. The company has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $76.99 and a fifty-two week high of $141.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.41.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.21.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

