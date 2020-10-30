TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $199.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TriMas updated its FY20 guidance to $1.45-1.50 EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.45-1.50 EPS.

TriMas stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.25. 536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.82. TriMas has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty polymeric and steel closure products, including steel drum enclosures, plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, pharmaceutical, and household product markets; specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, and Stolz brands.

