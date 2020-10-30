Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Cut by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for 1.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,735,000 after buying an additional 396,524 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the second quarter valued at about $16,016,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 19.8% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 21,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $283,884.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TFC traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,745. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.86.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

