TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. TTM Technologies updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.22-0.28 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.22-0.28 EPS.

Shares of TTMI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.81. 87,431 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,927. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. TTM Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $16.25. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other news, SVP Anthony J. Princiotta sold 6,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $78,045.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,744.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.