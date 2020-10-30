Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $59.75 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Twitter to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $28.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.43.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE TWTR traded down $10.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,386,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,486,061. The company has a current ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $52.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.28. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twitter will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $336,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,919 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $486,771.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,948 shares of company stock worth $2,787,595 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,479 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.