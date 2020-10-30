Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Raised to $405.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $375.00 to $405.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TYL. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $423.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $359.55.

NYSE TYL traded down $8.72 on Friday, hitting $379.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,186. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 83.36, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.01. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $245.00 and a 12-month high of $404.95.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $271.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.40 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.28, for a total value of $5,556,480.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,077,580.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,662,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $11,600,780 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 152.5% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 246.9% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

