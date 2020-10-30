Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock worth $1,530,542 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UNP stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $175.27. 87,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,614,753. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.20 and its 200-day moving average is $178.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Story: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.