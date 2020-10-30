Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,342 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 369.8% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.7% in the third quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.0% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 54,638 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,753. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $198.20 and its 200 day moving average is $178.04. The company has a market cap of $118.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $210.95.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,230,714.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,353. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,542 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.63.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

