United American Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United American Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the September 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:UAPC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. United American Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.
United American Petroleum Company Profile
