United American Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

United American Petroleum Corp (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, a growth of 151.6% from the September 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:UAPC opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. United American Petroleum has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02.

United American Petroleum Company Profile

United American Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns 100% working interests in the Marcee 1 Tract property that covers an area of approximately 112 acres located in Gonzalez County; and the Hector Lozano Tract, which covers an area of approximately 110 acres located in Texas.

