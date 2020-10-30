United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of United Therapeutics stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.36. The stock had a trading volume of 11,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,482. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $75.58 and a 1 year high of $133.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.71.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post 10.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 696.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 139.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 198.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.