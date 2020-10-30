UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Decreased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,003,796 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,472,427,000 after acquiring an additional 212,240 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,021,648 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,779,000 after buying an additional 450,247 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 782,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $195,080,000 after buying an additional 92,803 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,807 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.68.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.59, for a total transaction of $4,808,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,215 shares in the company, valued at $51,042,736.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,915 shares of company stock valued at $44,372,099. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $306.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $335.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

