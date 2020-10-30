Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Univest Financial had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 5.56%.
UVSP traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 1,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,574. The company has a market cap of $460.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Univest Financial has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $27.54.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.
About Univest Financial
Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.
