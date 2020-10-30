Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unum Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $17.04 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $9.58 and a 52 week high of $31.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Get Unum Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.69%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $49,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.