VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.95. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.
VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%.
About VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)
VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.
