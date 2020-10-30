VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.86, but opened at $0.95. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 32 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $49.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.97 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 72.62% and a positive return on equity of 20.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 100,306 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 247,427 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 58,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 257,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 61,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

