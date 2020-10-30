Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,558 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,654,000 after buying an additional 731,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,416,000.

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. The stock had a trading volume of 66,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

