Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Cut by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $15,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,442,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,654,000 after acquiring an additional 731,215 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,620,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,089,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,852,000 after purchasing an additional 343,535 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,271,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,178,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,416,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.93. 37,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,250. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.62. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.