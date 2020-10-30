Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 11.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 87.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

VV stock traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $151.79. 5,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,227. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.90 and a 200-day moving average of $147.94. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $100.90 and a twelve month high of $167.10.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

