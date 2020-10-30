Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 282,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 7.9% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. One Day In July LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $22,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,987,000 after acquiring an additional 774,240 shares during the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 36,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.00. 132,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,996. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.46 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

