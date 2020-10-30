Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,046,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,350,249,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,211,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,516 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,931,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,826,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,989,000 after purchasing an additional 702,870 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,533,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,693,000 after acquiring an additional 529,475 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.45. 212,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,025,761. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.