Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 115,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,600,000 after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,817,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,764.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 16,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded down $4.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $298.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,025,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

