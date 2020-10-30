Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Lowered by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 114,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 52.1% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 166.7% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 192.9% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.03. 635,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,952,402. The company has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

