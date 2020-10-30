Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,576,844 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,292,133,000 after purchasing an additional 256,321 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,317,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,002,182,000 after purchasing an additional 391,277 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,816,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,368,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,393 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 20,863,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,135,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,157,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,759,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,209,000 after purchasing an additional 540,900 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,952,402. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The company has a market capitalization of $234.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

