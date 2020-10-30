Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,467 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Visa comprises 2.9% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 102.6% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 90.0% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 190 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Visa by 27.1% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 267 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total value of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,122 shares of company stock worth $23,383,541. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.79.

Shares of V traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.44. The stock had a trading volume of 279,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,079,897. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $217.35. The firm has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

