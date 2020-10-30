Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,179 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 0.8% of Parallel Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,979,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,052,559,000 after buying an additional 660,147 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,917,898 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,268,029,000 after buying an additional 260,069 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,193,092 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,128,020,000 after buying an additional 862,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Visa by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,448,494 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,438,826,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on V. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $206.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.79.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $180.87. 252,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,079,897. The company has a market cap of $359.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $217.35.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 45,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $9,637,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 230,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,873,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,122 shares of company stock valued at $23,383,541. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

