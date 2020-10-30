VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VSE had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 10.35%.

NASDAQ:VSEC traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.70. 220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,936. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. VSE has a fifty-two week low of $13.83 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $325.77 million, a PE ratio of 295.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VSEC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

