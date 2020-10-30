W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 3.31%. W. R. Grace & Co. updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.84-0.88 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.84-0.88 EPS.

GRA stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 4,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.75 and a 12 month high of $73.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. W. R. Grace & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.40%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.73 per share, with a total value of $83,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,632.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

GRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

