Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Raised to $70.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WD. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.60.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WD traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.33. 7,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,141. Walker & Dunlop has a fifty-two week low of $24.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.45. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $474,834.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 165,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,657,031.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.06 per share, with a total value of $104,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,820.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,343 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,854 in the last ninety days. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter valued at $2,111,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 149,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Walker & Dunlop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Walker & Dunlop by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.