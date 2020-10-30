Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.79 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) will announce sales of $131.79 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Walmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.99 billion to $134.90 billion. Walmart reported sales of $127.99 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walmart will report full year sales of $551.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $548.59 billion to $555.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $557.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $547.46 billion to $568.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Walmart.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.46.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 640.6% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.63. 113,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,420,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

