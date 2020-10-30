Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Spinnaker Trust

Spinnaker Trust cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,556 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Walmart from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. DA Davidson began coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

WMT opened at $139.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $396.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $151.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,783,175.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.