Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Announces Earnings Results

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

HCC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.84. The company had a trading volume of 9,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,734. The company has a market cap of $735.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 2.79. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $23.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

